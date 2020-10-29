Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) versus NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Financial Survey

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Central Puerto alerts:

This table compares Central Puerto and NextEra Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto $606.52 million 0.54 $182.34 million $0.99 2.19 NextEra Energy Partners $855.00 million 5.43 -$71.00 million ($1.51) -42.13

Central Puerto has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextEra Energy Partners. NextEra Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Puerto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Central Puerto and NextEra Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto 23.16% 12.48% 6.38% NextEra Energy Partners -14.18% -2.11% -1.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Central Puerto and NextEra Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto 0 0 0 0 N/A NextEra Energy Partners 0 3 10 0 2.77

NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $64.42, suggesting a potential upside of 1.26%. Given NextEra Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextEra Energy Partners is more favorable than Central Puerto.

Risk & Volatility

Central Puerto has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy Partners has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Central Puerto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Central Puerto pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. NextEra Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Central Puerto pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NextEra Energy Partners pays out -153.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NextEra Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and two wind farms with a total installed capacity of 3,810 MW. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1989 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.