Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.75-7.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.869995-2.896205 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.85 billion.

NYSE:CRL opened at $222.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $250.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.56 and its 200 day moving average is $192.92.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRL. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total transaction of $217,650.00. Also, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total value of $427,285.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,455.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,601 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

