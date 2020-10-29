Charter Equity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Charter Equity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CREE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cree from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cree from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.92.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of CREE stock opened at $66.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.08. Cree has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $77.19.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cree during the second quarter valued at about $121,420,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cree by 17.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,044 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $122,645,000 after purchasing an additional 314,352 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Cree by 20.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,688,475 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $99,941,000 after purchasing an additional 290,923 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the second quarter valued at about $17,092,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cree by 302.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 158,431 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 119,040 shares during the period.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.