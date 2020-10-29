ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given New $84.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $52.24 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.74 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.63. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $49.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 49,258 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $2,656,483.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

