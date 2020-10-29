Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

CSSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

CSSE stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.35). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 58.01% and a negative net margin of 62.28%. The business had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 12,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $201,154.32. Also, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 5,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $83,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 41.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 38.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.