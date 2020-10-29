Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its price target upped by CIBC from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHRRF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th.

CHRRF opened at $2.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.43.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

