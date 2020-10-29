Chubb (NYSE:CB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS.

Shares of CB opened at $127.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.53. Chubb has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. William Blair upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.44.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

