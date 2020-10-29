CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIFAF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CI Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

CIFAF opened at $11.82 on Thursday. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

