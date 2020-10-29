CIBC Upgrades Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) to “Outperform”

CIBC upgraded shares of Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Neo Performance Materials from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Neo Performance Materials from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Neo Performance Materials stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.