Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.8% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.4% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 12.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.70.

Cigna stock opened at $168.33 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.37. The company has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.30 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

