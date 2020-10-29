Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Boosted by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 34.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $41.13 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

