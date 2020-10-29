Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,316,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,362 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $56,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 129.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $91,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 68.4% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,402,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,319,000 after purchasing an additional 975,579 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 579,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,961,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $145,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. DZ Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.