Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

CLVS stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $458.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.26.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 7.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 15.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 27.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 915,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 198,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.