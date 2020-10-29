CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.94.

Shares of CME stock opened at $149.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.69 and its 200-day moving average is $173.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 397.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 75.5% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

