CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

CCNE has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised CNB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $18.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $306.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,203.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tito L. Lima acquired 5,723 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $92,712.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $117,126. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,806 shares of company stock worth $560,432 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank raised its stake in CNB Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 198,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in CNB Financial during the third quarter worth $184,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the third quarter worth $39,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the third quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

