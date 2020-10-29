Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CODX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $384.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53 and a beta of -3.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 56.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

