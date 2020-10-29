Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CCB opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. Coastal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Lane purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $236,810.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Coastal Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

