Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) Releases Earnings Results

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CCB opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. Coastal Financial has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $18.58.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Coastal Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Lane bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $236,810.00.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.