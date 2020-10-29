Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

CCHGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola HBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola HBC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.09. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

