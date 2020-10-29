Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.45-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFX. TD Securities lifted their price target on Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Colfax from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.03.

Shares of CFX opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54. Colfax has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -404.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.89.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $87,982.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

