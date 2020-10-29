Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1,476.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,940 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $211,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,397,000 after purchasing an additional 73,613 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 89.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33,823 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $3,273,143.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,871,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

