Collectors Universe, Inc. (CLCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the business services provider on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Collectors Universe has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years.

Shares of Collectors Universe stock opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.62 million, a PE ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.55. Collectors Universe has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $65.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 13.67%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.

