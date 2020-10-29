Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) versus Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Financial Comparison

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) and Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Color Star Technology and Concrete Pumping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A Concrete Pumping -18.81% -1.04% -0.37%

This table compares Color Star Technology and Concrete Pumping’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $43.65 million 0.22 -$14.39 million N/A N/A Concrete Pumping $282.96 million 0.70 -$32.49 million N/A N/A

Color Star Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Concrete Pumping.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Color Star Technology and Concrete Pumping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Concrete Pumping 0 3 2 0 2.40

Concrete Pumping has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Concrete Pumping’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Concrete Pumping is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiary, Sunway Kids International Education Group Ltd, engages in the education service business. It provides education and health services to day-care and preschools in China. The company also offers a structured system for early childhood education, including artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic technologies, intellectual campus administration software as a service system (SAAS System), and online education courses for kids and parents. In addition, it provides personalized growth plans for each child based on the analysis of performance data. Further, the company offers U Campus SAAS System, a smart school management SAAS System with U Campus, an online service that provides a package of support for the operation and management of preschool education institutions, including student management, employee management, financial management, attendance management, and health management. Additionally, it provides Childhood AI Analysis Service, which provides schools with monitoring equipment that utilizes AI technology to record and analyze key information about the children in real time, such as emotions, movement, concentration, and points of interest; targeted teaching programs consulting service for preschool children; and online education service, which offers an English as a Second Language curriculum named Precise Mind to kindergartens in China, supplementing their existing English curriculum. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd., and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand. It also leases and rents concrete pumping equipment, pans, and containers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

