Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,486 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,685 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 887,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,282 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

