Comparing Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) & Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF)

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) and Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Air France-KLM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Air France-KLM and Thai Airways International Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air France-KLM 9 4 1 0 1.43 Thai Airways International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Air France-KLM and Thai Airways International Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air France-KLM -18.84% -678.23% -9.73% Thai Airways International Public N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Air France-KLM has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thai Airways International Public has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Air France-KLM and Thai Airways International Public’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air France-KLM $30.46 billion 0.05 $324.80 million $1.06 3.17 Thai Airways International Public $6.08 billion 0.04 -$387.77 million N/A N/A

Air France-KLM has higher revenue and earnings than Thai Airways International Public.

Summary

Air France-KLM beats Thai Airways International Public on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services. The company operates in France, Benelux, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Gulf, India, the Asia-Pacific, North America, Caribbean, West Indies, French Guyana, Indian Ocean, and South America. As of December 31, 2019, it operated fleet of 554 aircraft. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Thai Airways International Public Company Profile

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services. The Business Units segments offers cargo and mail commercial, ground customer, ground handling and equipment, and catering services. The Other Activities segment is involved in the transportation supporting activities, which include dispatch services, sales on board, THAI shop, and technical services. The company is also involved in the provision of aviation training services; and tourism business. As of December 31, 2019, it had a route network servicing to 62 destinations in 31 countries with 3 domestic destinations; and a fleet of 103 aircraft, including 32 owned aircraft, 32 aircraft under finance leases, and 39 aircraft under operating leases. Thai Airways International Public Company Limited was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

