Comparing Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) & Simply (NYSE:AWSMD)

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) and Simply (OTCMKTS:AWSMD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

This table compares Arrow Electronics and Simply’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Electronics $28.92 billion 0.21 -$204.09 million $7.55 10.14 Simply $30.39 million 0.18 -$21.02 million N/A N/A

Simply has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arrow Electronics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Arrow Electronics and Simply, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Electronics 0 5 2 0 2.29 Simply 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus price target of $72.86, indicating a potential downside of 4.82%. Given Arrow Electronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arrow Electronics is more favorable than Simply.

Volatility and Risk

Arrow Electronics has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simply has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Electronics and Simply’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Electronics 1.41% 11.39% 3.43% Simply 16.60% -271.40% 49.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of Arrow Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Arrow Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Simply shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arrow Electronics beats Simply on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, including data-center, cloud, security, and analytics solutions. This segment provides access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, managed service providers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. Arrow Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Simply Company Profile

Simply, Inc. markets and distributes various mobility, computing, audio/video, and other technology products. The company operates in two segments, Simply Mac Retail Stores and Cooltech Distribution Business. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 58 retail stores in operation comprised of Simply Mac, a chain of 42 stores in 17 states in the United States, and OneClick, a chain of 16 stores with 7 located in the Dominican Republic, 6 in Argentina, and 3 in Florida. The company offers laptops, tablets, cell phones, drones, smart watches, gaming consoles, accessories, and audio devices. It distributes various consumer electronics to resellers, retailers, and small and medium-sized businesses in Latin America and the United States. The company was formerly known as Cool Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Simply, Inc. in October 2020. Simply, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.