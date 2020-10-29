Comparing Asana (NYSE:ASAN) & Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Asana and Alteryx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asana 0 5 4 0 2.44 Alteryx 1 5 8 0 2.50

Asana presently has a consensus target price of $27.63, indicating a potential upside of 17.65%. Alteryx has a consensus target price of $146.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.67%. Given Asana’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Asana is more favorable than Alteryx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Alteryx shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Alteryx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Asana and Alteryx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alteryx $417.91 million 21.55 $27.14 million $0.56 242.98

Alteryx has higher revenue and earnings than Asana.

Profitability

This table compares Asana and Alteryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asana N/A N/A N/A Alteryx -5.66% 3.48% 1.10%

Summary

Alteryx beats Asana on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc. operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc. provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications. The company also offers Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository; and Alteryx Community, which allow users to gain valuable insights in its platform. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. The company was formerly known as Alteryx, LLC and changed its name to Alteryx, Inc. in March 2011. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

