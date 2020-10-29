Comparing BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) & Canyon Bancorp (NASDAQ:CYBA)

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) and Canyon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CYBA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BancFirst and Canyon Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 0 1 0 0 2.00 Canyon Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BancFirst presently has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.27%. Given BancFirst’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BancFirst is more favorable than Canyon Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

BancFirst has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canyon Bancorp has a beta of 6.31, meaning that its stock price is 531% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BancFirst and Canyon Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $473.89 million 2.97 $134.88 million $4.12 10.45 Canyon Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Canyon Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares BancFirst and Canyon Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 25.64% 9.77% 1.11% Canyon Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.1% of BancFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of BancFirst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BancFirst beats Canyon Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides commercial, financial, and other loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; construction, farmland, one-to-four family residence, multifamily residential property, and commercial real estate loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, retail brokerage, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 108 banking locations in Oklahoma and 3 banking locations in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Canyon Bancorp

Canyon Bancorp went out of business. Canyon Bancorp was founded in 2006 and is based in Palm Springs, California.

