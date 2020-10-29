Comparing DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) and Bogen Communications International (NASDAQ:BOGN)

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) and Bogen Communications International (OTCMKTS:BOGN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of DASAN Zhone Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.1% of DASAN Zhone Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.3% of Bogen Communications International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DASAN Zhone Solutions and Bogen Communications International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DASAN Zhone Solutions $306.88 million 0.68 -$13.46 million $0.10 96.70 Bogen Communications International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bogen Communications International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DASAN Zhone Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DASAN Zhone Solutions and Bogen Communications International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DASAN Zhone Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bogen Communications International 0 0 0 0 N/A

DASAN Zhone Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.10%. Given DASAN Zhone Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DASAN Zhone Solutions is more favorable than Bogen Communications International.

Risk and Volatility

DASAN Zhone Solutions has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bogen Communications International has a beta of -3.61, suggesting that its share price is 461% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DASAN Zhone Solutions and Bogen Communications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DASAN Zhone Solutions -8.67% -6.68% -2.77% Bogen Communications International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DASAN Zhone Solutions beats Bogen Communications International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPONs; and 10G passive optical networks and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units, as well as broadband copper access based on very-high-bit-rate DSL and G. fast technology. The company was formerly known as Zhone Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. as a result of merger with Dasan Network Solutions, Inc. in September 2016. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.

About Bogen Communications International

Bogen Communications International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells telecommunications software and related hardware primarily in Europe and the Middle East. It also offers services and support for its software and hardware. The company is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

