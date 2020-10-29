Comparing Milestone Scientific (MLSS) & Its Rivals

Milestone Scientific (NYSE: MLSS) is one of 42 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Milestone Scientific to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Milestone Scientific and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific $8.38 million -$7.52 million -9.19 Milestone Scientific Competitors $1.12 billion $151.86 million 35.89

Milestone Scientific’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Milestone Scientific. Milestone Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Scientific and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific -169.37% -236.77% -104.30% Milestone Scientific Competitors -211.24% -73.61% -31.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Milestone Scientific and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Milestone Scientific Competitors 376 1242 2028 106 2.50

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 3.69%. Given Milestone Scientific’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Milestone Scientific has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Scientific’s rivals have a beta of 0.74, indicating that their average share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Milestone Scientific rivals beat Milestone Scientific on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns. The company also offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances; and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. In addition, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications; CompuFlo Intra-Articular, a computer controlled injection system for administering corticosteroids and other medicaments; and CompuMed for use in various medical applications, such as plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Further, the company offers Cosmetic Botulinum Injection device for the pain free injection of botulinum toxin; Veterinary Nerve Block Anesthesia device; and other devices. Milestone Scientific, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

