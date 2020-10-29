CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.99. CONMED posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.59. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%.

CNMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

CNMD stock opened at $79.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.41. CONMED has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $116.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, Director Brian Concannon sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $271,145.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,944.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $360,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $520,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,585 shares of company stock valued at $991,330 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 139.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,142,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,260,000 after acquiring an additional 665,606 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,025,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 87,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CONMED by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after acquiring an additional 43,869 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,970,000 after buying an additional 42,312 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 340,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after buying an additional 33,775 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.