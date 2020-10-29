ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $596.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.31. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.4% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 31.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

