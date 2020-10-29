ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (GLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (LON:GLO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.11 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L)’s previous dividend of $3.11. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) stock opened at GBX 193.98 ($2.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 197.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 188.94. ContourGlobal plc has a 52 week low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 226.50 ($2.96). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.96.
ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) Company Profile
Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.