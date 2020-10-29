ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (GLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (LON:GLO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.11 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L)’s previous dividend of $3.11. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) stock opened at GBX 193.98 ($2.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 197.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 188.94. ContourGlobal plc has a 52 week low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 226.50 ($2.96). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.96.

Get ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) alerts:

ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) Company Profile

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.