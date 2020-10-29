Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.64.

CSOD opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.39, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.29. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $184.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 35.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 55.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 112,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 39,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 78.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 880,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,934,000 after buying an additional 388,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

