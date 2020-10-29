Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.64.
CSOD opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.39, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.29. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 35.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 55.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 112,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 39,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 78.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 880,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,934,000 after buying an additional 388,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
