Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Announces Earnings Results

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $5.78 on Thursday. Costamare has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $701.37 million, a PE ratio of -577.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

CMRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costamare from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Costamare from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

