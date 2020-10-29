CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

CoStar Group stock opened at $793.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.70 and a beta of 1.04. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $939.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $839.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $746.48. The company has a current ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total value of $1,998,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $6,608,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,114. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $859.46.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

