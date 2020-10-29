Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) a €25.30 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) price target on Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UN01 has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Independent Research set a €28.40 ($33.41) target price on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.51 ($30.02).

Get Uniper SE (UN01.F) alerts:

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €25.58 ($30.09) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.43. Uniper SE has a 1-year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1-year high of €30.88 ($36.33). The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper SE (UN01.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper SE (UN01.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.