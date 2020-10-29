Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.33.

NYSE PLTR opened at $10.85 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $19,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,402,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,039,702.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Shyam Sankar sold 1,405,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $14,225,835.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,346,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,385,740 shares of company stock worth $169,948,219 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $505,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

