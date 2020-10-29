Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96.

In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $21,631,366.40. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $86,716.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,956.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,010,000.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

