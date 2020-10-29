Credit Suisse Group Raises Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $247.00

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $247.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 started coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a positive rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.75.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $263.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.06. Solaredge Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $317.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $1,224,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 310,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,147,810.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $2,588,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,390,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,851 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,271 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.