Credit Suisse Group Raises Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $38.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.17.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $33.01.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.32 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 106.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

