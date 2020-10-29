Credit Suisse Group Raises TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $63.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TFII. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.38.

Shares of TFII opened at $46.74 on Monday. TFI International has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.51.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.00 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFI International stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the period. TFI International makes up about 2.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of TFI International worth $21,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

