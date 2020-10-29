Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HSBA. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 396.56 ($5.18).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 320.80 ($4.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 308.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 360.23. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 603.50 ($7.88).

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 51,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £167,755.60 ($219,173.77).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

