Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 78.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. Criteo has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $867.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Criteo had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 1,039.6% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 156.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Criteo by 19.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 36.8% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

