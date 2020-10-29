Critical Analysis: Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) & Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and Canadian Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 9 0 3.00 Canadian Solar 0 1 4 0 2.80

Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus price target of $272.78, suggesting a potential downside of 10.20%. Canadian Solar has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential downside of 19.72%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than Canadian Solar.

Risk & Volatility

Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Canadian Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monolithic Power Systems $627.92 million 21.73 $108.84 million $2.53 120.06 Canadian Solar $3.20 billion 0.70 $171.59 million $2.19 17.35

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Monolithic Power Systems. Canadian Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monolithic Power Systems 18.60% 15.41% 12.37% Canadian Solar 8.04% 13.22% 3.61%

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Canadian Solar on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, and resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronic manufacturing service providers in China, Taiwan, Europe, Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories. It also provides engineering, procurement, and construction; and operation and maintenance (O&M) services. This segment's energy solution products include solar inverters and energy storage systems for utility, commercial, residential, and specialty product applications. Its O&M services include inspections, repair, and replacement of plant equipment; and site management and administrative support services for solar power projects. The Energy segment engages in the development and sale of solar power projects; and operation of solar power plants and sale of electricity. As of January 31, 2020, this segment had a fleet of solar power plants in operation with an aggregate capacity of approximately 880.2 MWp. The company's primary customers include distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. Canadian Solar Inc. sells its products primarily under its Canadian Solar brand name; and on an OEM basis. It has operations in North America, South America, Europe, South Africa, the Middle East, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

