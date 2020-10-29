Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $172.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $156.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 98.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,476.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 210.0% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 150.0% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

