Cubic Asset Management LLC Acquires 830 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group comprises about 1.4% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 471.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

