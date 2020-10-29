Cubic Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,111 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,576 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,762 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,053,990 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $116,508,000 after purchasing an additional 108,531 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $668,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AKAM. Raymond James boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

AKAM stock opened at $97.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.31. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.79.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $300,203.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,720. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

