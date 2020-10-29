Cubic Asset Management LLC Buys 2,600 Shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 201,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon National during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon National by 108.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 30,265 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

FHN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

FHN opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49. First Horizon National Co. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.50.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.