Cubic Asset Management LLC Buys 270 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark accounts for about 1.8% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 1.0% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

Shares of KMB opened at $132.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.24.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.